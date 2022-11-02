Fence on Belarusian Border Allows Poland to Reduce Border Patrol Forces - Warsaw

A fence built on the border with Belarus has allowed Poland to significantly decrease the number of troops it needs to patrol the border, Polish First Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) A fence built on the border with Belarus has allowed Poland to significantly decrease the number of troops it needs to patrol the border, Polish First Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Wednesday.

"We are very satisfied with the results of installing an actual physical barrier on the Polish-Belorussian border. We can say that we experience, more or less, a rush on the border that is ten times weaker than it was a year ago. Of course, there is a rush still, but we are protecting the border with much smaller forces," Wasik told a briefing.

The Polish border contingent has changed from 15,000 soldiers, 2,000 border guards and 2,000 policemen last year to fewer than 2,000 soldiers, 2,000 border guards and a few hundred policemen this year, the official said.

Wasik cited "migrants on forums" who claimed that the chance of successfully crossing the Polish-Belarusian border illegally has dropped to 1%. He called it "a good investment."

Poland started fencing its border with Belarus in January, after accusing Minsk of aiding thousands of illegal migrants from the middle East and Africa cross into the EU via Polish territory. The migrant crisis peaked in summer 2021 on Belarus' border with all its EU neighbors: Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

The Polish border wall is 186 kilometers (115 miles) long and 5 meters (16 feet) high. Its construction is scheduled to end this fall, although the main segment was already complete this summer. It cost Poland an estimated $400 million.