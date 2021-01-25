UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fences In Capitol Hill Area Still Up Several Days After Biden's Inauguration

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

Fences in Capitol Hill Area Still Up Several Days After Biden's Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Some of the fencing in Washington DC that was put up ahead of US President Joe Biden's inauguration has been removed, but the Capitol Hill area is still fenced off, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The fences around the White House and the concrete blocks placed on intersections have been removed. K Street has been cleared, as well as I Street, which is now open to traffic.

The Capitol Hill is still fenced off, as well as the territory around the Supreme Court. The fencing ends at Pennsylvania Avenue.

Unprecedented security measures were introduced in the US capital ahead of Biden's inauguration, which took place on January 20.

Around 25,000 members of the US National Guard provided security in Washington DC.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson told reporters on Saturday that less than 200 of the 25,000 National Guardsmen got infected with COVID-19. Some 15,000 of the National Guard troops have been ordered to leave, while 3,600 more are awaiting orders. Some 7,000 could remain in DC for several weeks, up until mid-March, to help ensure security in the capital, according to Hokanson.

On January 6, supporters of former US president Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results. Several people, including a female air force veteran, were killed.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Washington White House Trump Traffic Capitol Hill January Congress From

Recent Stories

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

5 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

5 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

8 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

8 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.