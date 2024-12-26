Fenerbahce Beko To Visit Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade In EuroLeague
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In basketball action, Fenerbahce Beko will take on Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade on Friday in Round 18 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
The match will take place at 1930GMT at Belgrade Arena.
Sarunas Jasikevicius' Fenerbahce, with 10 wins and six losses in 16 matches, currently sit fifth in the league as the Istanbul club has faced four defeats in their last five games.
Partizan, led by coach Zeljko Obradovic, hold 14th place in the league with seven wins and 10 losses.
Fenerbahce Beko and Partizan have faced each other 15 times, with the Turkish club securing nine wins, while the Serbian side claimed victory in six encounters.
In their first encounter this season, Fenerbahce Beko secured an 89-72 win over Partizan at Ulker Arena.
Paris Basketball top the standings to lead the league with 11 wins and five losses.
Recent Stories
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
More Stories From World
-
Fenerbahce Beko to visit Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade in EuroLeague4 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses boosting bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
UNGA adopts 10-year action plan for landlocked countries, cybercrime Treaty, $3.72 bln UN budget24 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines says systems restored after cyberattack54 minutes ago
-
Palestinian TV says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Ex-Taiwan mayor and presidential candidate charged with corruption2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president3 hours ago
-
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president3 hours ago
-
Nepal hosts hot air balloon festival3 hours ago