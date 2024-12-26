Fenerbahce Beko to visit Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade in EuroLeague

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In basketball action, Fenerbahce Beko will take on Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade on Friday in Round 18 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

The match will take place at 1930GMT at Belgrade Arena.

Sarunas Jasikevicius' Fenerbahce, with 10 wins and six losses in 16 matches, currently sit fifth in the league as the Istanbul club has faced four defeats in their last five games.

Partizan, led by coach Zeljko Obradovic, hold 14th place in the league with seven wins and 10 losses.

Fenerbahce Beko and Partizan have faced each other 15 times, with the Turkish club securing nine wins, while the Serbian side claimed victory in six encounters.

In their first encounter this season, Fenerbahce Beko secured an 89-72 win over Partizan at Ulker Arena.

Paris Basketball top the standings to lead the league with 11 wins and five losses.