Fenerbahce Set To Play Against Rangers FC, With First Leg Scheduled For March 6 And Return Leg Will Take Place A Week Later

Published February 21, 2025



ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw took place on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Fenerbahce has been drawn against Rangers FC in the last 16. The Turkish side will host the Scottish team at the Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu sports Complex in the first leg.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Roma vs. Athletic Club tie in the quarterfinal.

The first legs are scheduled for March 6, with the second legs a week later on March 13.

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final will be held on May 21 at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

San Mames Stadium opened in September 2013, replacing the old San Mames, which had been home to the Athletic Club since 1913. It has a capacity of over 50,000.

Round of 16 draw:

Bodo/Glimt vs. Olympiacos

Fenerbahce vs. Rangers

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. AFC Ajax

FCSB vs. Olympique Lyon

AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham

Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad

AS Roma vs. Athletic Bilbao

Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio

