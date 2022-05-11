UrduPoint.com

Ferdinand Marcos Jr Claims Victory In Philippine Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 12:22 PM

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippine election

Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday claimed victory in the Philippines presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos", his spokesman said

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday claimed victory in the Philippines presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos", his spokesman said.

"To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

With an initial count almost complete, Marcos Jr has secured over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal Leni Robredo.

The win is an astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone from the presidential palace to pariahs and back again in the space of a few decades.

Voters had been predicted to back Marcos by a landslide in Monday's election, after a misinformation-filled campaign.

For years pro-Marcos accounts have flooded social media, leaving many young Facebook-educated Filipinos believing his father's rule was a golden period of peace and prosperity.

In reality, Marcos senior left the Philippines bankrupt, and killed, tortured and jailed tens of thousands of opponents during his corrupt dictatorship.

Marcos Jr is the first presidential candidate to win an outright majority of votes since his dictator father was toppled from power and the family chased into exile in 1986.

Related Topics

Election World Vote Social Media Young Philippines Gold Dictator Family All From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 164531 cusecs water

IRSA releases 164531 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 219 vehicles fined,164 impounded in April

219 vehicles fined,164 impounded in April

3 minutes ago
 China's consumer inflation picks up in April in vi ..

China's consumer inflation picks up in April in virus flare-up

3 minutes ago
 Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC ..

Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC

9 minutes ago
 Wang Yi congratulates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on ta ..

Wang Yi congratulates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on taking oath as new foreign minis ..

3 minutes ago
 Miami, Phoenix back on track with blowout wins

Miami, Phoenix back on track with blowout wins

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.