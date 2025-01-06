Fernandes Demands More From Man Utd After Draw At Liverpool
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Frustrated Bruno Fernandes said if Manchester United can perform at Anfield they must "do it everywhere" after the crisis-hit side secured a 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.
Cody Gakpo cancelled out Lisandro Martinez's shock opener for United before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, but Amad Diallo scored a late equaliser.
The point for Liverpool takes them six clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.
United are way down in 13th place but at least they have ended their three-game losing run in the league.
"We have been criticised, and fairly," United captain Fernandes told Sky sports. "Our position in the table says it all, we have lost too many points.
"Even today we can't be happy with a point. We need the points and we could've won the game at the end, but it's a fair result.
Both teams played good football.
"I'm pretty upset. If we show this level at Liverpool, first in the league, why can't we do this everywhere? It frustrates me. Also, finally I did a proper performance. We said we need much more from ourselves to get more from this season."
The midfielder said next week's FA Cup tie at Arsenal would be tough for the holders but "we want to get to the final again".
"We know how tough it is to play against Liverpool," he said. "Today we put in a real effort to the game, playing with some passion and heart is what is going to give you something from the game. You have to put in effort and that's why we took something from today.
"It can't stop here, we have to bring this frustration to the next game to understand this has to be the level. If we can do it an Anfield, we have to do it everywhere."
Recent Stories
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
More Stories From World
-
Dozens of marine mammals found dead after Russian oil tanker spill5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Fernandes demands more from Man Utd after draw at Liverpool5 minutes ago
-
Al Rajhi leads marathon Dakar stage as big names hit trouble45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table55 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table55 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
China Harbin International Ice & Snow Festival kicks off1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 hours ago