Fernandes demands more from Man Utd after draw at Liverpool

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Frustrated Bruno Fernandes said if Manchester United can perform at Anfield they must "do it everywhere" after the crisis-hit side secured a 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo cancelled out Lisandro Martinez's shock opener for United before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot, but Amad Diallo scored a late equaliser.

The point for Liverpool takes them six clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

United are way down in 13th place but at least they have ended their three-game losing run in the league.

"We have been criticised, and fairly," United captain Fernandes told Sky sports. "Our position in the table says it all, we have lost too many points.

"Even today we can't be happy with a point. We need the points and we could've won the game at the end, but it's a fair result.

Both teams played good football.

"I'm pretty upset. If we show this level at Liverpool, first in the league, why can't we do this everywhere? It frustrates me. Also, finally I did a proper performance. We said we need much more from ourselves to get more from this season."

The midfielder said next week's FA Cup tie at Arsenal would be tough for the holders but "we want to get to the final again".

"We know how tough it is to play against Liverpool," he said. "Today we put in a real effort to the game, playing with some passion and heart is what is going to give you something from the game. You have to put in effort and that's why we took something from today.

"It can't stop here, we have to bring this frustration to the next game to understand this has to be the level. If we can do it an Anfield, we have to do it everywhere."