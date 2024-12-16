Open Menu

Fernandes Hails Man Utd Hero Diallo

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Fernandes hails Man Utd hero Diallo

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Bruno Fernandes hailed Amad Diallo as "unstoppable" after the winger scored a 90th-minute winner in Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 victory at Manchester City on Sunday.

City defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring with a first-half header but Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot in the 88th minute and Diallo struck two minutes later.

Diallo, 22, has been the standout player for United since new manager Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford last month and he delivered in dramatic fashion at the Etihad.

"I think there's still a lot to come from him because we really believe in his qualities, we know what he's capable of doing," United captain Fernandes told Sky sports.

"He showed it today again. He's always happy, he's always alive, and this is why he gets the penalty, this is why he gets his goal.

"

He added: "We need him at this level, because when he's like this, he's unstoppable."

Diallo, named man of the match, said: "We wanted to win the game. We know it was not easy, obviously in the first half it was difficult, but in the second half I think we pressed good and we wanted to win.

"This is the derby, if you play this game you have to win, and we showed today we can win every game."

Fernandes said the United players were still getting used to Amorim's methods.

"It's a process," he said. "We know what he demands, what he wants from us. We've been speaking always before games that it doesn't matter what happens in the game, we stick to what we have to do, what we've been training to do -- new routines, difficult, different positions."

jw/nf

Related Topics

Sports Derby Man Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday From Manchester City

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

16 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

2 days ago

More Stories From World