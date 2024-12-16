Fernandes Hails Man Utd Hero Diallo
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Bruno Fernandes hailed Amad Diallo as "unstoppable" after the winger scored a 90th-minute winner in Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 victory at Manchester City on Sunday.
City defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring with a first-half header but Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot in the 88th minute and Diallo struck two minutes later.
Diallo, 22, has been the standout player for United since new manager Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford last month and he delivered in dramatic fashion at the Etihad.
"I think there's still a lot to come from him because we really believe in his qualities, we know what he's capable of doing," United captain Fernandes told Sky sports.
"He showed it today again. He's always happy, he's always alive, and this is why he gets the penalty, this is why he gets his goal.
"
He added: "We need him at this level, because when he's like this, he's unstoppable."
Diallo, named man of the match, said: "We wanted to win the game. We know it was not easy, obviously in the first half it was difficult, but in the second half I think we pressed good and we wanted to win.
"This is the derby, if you play this game you have to win, and we showed today we can win every game."
Fernandes said the United players were still getting used to Amorim's methods.
"It's a process," he said. "We know what he demands, what he wants from us. We've been speaking always before games that it doesn't matter what happens in the game, we stick to what we have to do, what we've been training to do -- new routines, difficult, different positions."
jw/nf
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From World
-
Fernandes hails Man Utd hero Diallo6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1nd update15 minutes ago
-
Last-gasp Bruun Larsen snatches point for Hoffenheim at Dortmund16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table35 minutes ago
-
Last-gasp Larsen snatches point for Hoffenheim at Dortmund35 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table36 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish League Cup final result45 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update45 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table46 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update46 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - 1st update46 minutes ago
-
Qatar delegation in Syria, meets transitional government1 hour ago