Fernandes inspires Man Utd fightback for Everton draw

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Bruno Fernandes inspired a Manchester United rally from two goals down to avoid another damaging defeat for Ruben Amorim in a 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday.

United were headed for a ninth defeat in their last 13 league games as goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure put the Toffees 2-0 up inside 33 minutes.

The visitors had not mustered a shot on target until Fernandes' free-kick pulled a goal back 18 minutes from time before Manuel Ugarte's equaliser salvaged a point for United.

More late drama was to come as Everton were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, only for referee Andy Madley to overturn his decision after a VAR review.

A point edges Everton up to 12th, while United remain in 15th.

"We start the game too late," said Fernandes.

"Every time we concede a goal and are down it is the only time we start to take a little bit more risk and pass forward.

"We need to start games like that because we are in a situation where we need to win games and create chances to score goals."

Everton were in a battle for survival when David Moyes returned for his second spell in charge last month, but they have taken 14 points from a possible 18 in their last six games to ensure their 71-year stay in the top flight will not come to an end.

"I know they're not in a great position but we're still up against a side who have a tradition of winning games and being very successful," said Moyes. "So getting a point today is not the worst result, but it feels disappointing after being 2-0 up."

Amorim conceded before the game that Moyes, who himself was sacked after less than a season in charge of United in 2014, was doing a better job than he has managed since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in November.

When the sides last met in Amorim's first home league game, United cruised to a 4-0 win at Old Trafford, but he has managed just three victories in 13 Premier League games since.

Everton have just five more matches to come at Goodison Park before they move to a new 53,000-capacity stadium next season.

The home fans and team are determined to make the most of what is left at the club's home since 1892 and put a United side lacking in confidence under pressure from the off.

- Shambolic defending -

But when Everton did take the lead on 19 minutes it was thanks to comedic United defending.

The Red Devils had multiple chances to deal with a corner into the box before the ball eventually broke for Beto to fire into the ground and over Andre Onana.

The striker has been transformed since Moyes' return, scoring five times in his last four Premier League appearances after netting just four times in his first 44 for the club.

Beto also had a big part to play in the second as his cross fed Jack Harrison when Onana could only parry the winger's shot, Doucoure outmuscled Harry Maguire to head in the loose ball.

Not for the first time, Fernandes was United's one source of inspiration.

The Portugal international's free-kick wrong-footed Jordan Pickford to kickstart the fightback.

Another Fernandes free-kick was the source of the equaliser as this time Ugarte pounced on Beto's headed clearance to fire in his first goal for the club.

Both sides had chances to win it in a thrilling finale.

Beto planted a header from close range too close to Onana, while Pickford tipped over Fernandes' dipping effort from the edge of the box.

United, though, were fortunate to escape in added time when Ashley Young looked to have been pulled down by a combination of Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

The referee pointed to the spot but was instructed to take a second look and overturned his decision to save Amorim from further embarrassment.

"I thought the on-field decision looked the correct decision," added Moyes. "I'm a bit surprised he was asked to go to VAR because I thought that it looked difficult to change your mind on that."