Ferrari Helps Design New Low-cost Ventilator In Coronavirus Battle

Thu 14th May 2020

Ferrari helps design new low-cost ventilator in coronavirus battle

Formula One team Ferrari announced Wednesday they have helped develop a new low-cost ventilator which can be used in the fight against coronavirus

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Formula One team Ferrari announced Wednesday they have helped develop a new low-cost ventilator which can be used in the fight against coronavirus.

The F15 project has been developed in five weeks by the Maranello team in conjunction with the Genoa-based Italian Institute of Technology.

"We started working on March 21 and the first prototype was ready on April 25," Ferrari's innovation manager Corrado Onorato told a video conference.

Designed to meet the demands of medium intensive care, Ferrari said the ventilator was reliable, versatile and easy to use and assemble.

The Formula One season has been suspended because of the pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in Italy.

But Simone Resta, head of Ferrari's chassis department, said they had been given the all-clear by the International automobile Federation (FIA) to undertake the project which covered several divisions -- simulation, 3D modelling and chassis design.

"The challenge of COVID-19 was one we wanted to take on," said Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

"This project was a very stimulating experience as well as being truly rewarding for all those involved."

