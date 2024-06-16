Ferrari Win Second Successive Le Mans 24 Hours Race
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Ferrari won a wild and wet 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday.
Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag after a vintage and gruelling race, the Dane sharing driving duties in the Italian constructor's No 50 car with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina.
Toyota's No 7 car took second with Ferrari's No 51 car, which triumphed last year, completing the podium.
Twenty-four long hours, 311 laps and 4,238 kilometres after French football great Zinedine Zidane had sent the 62 car-grid on its way on Saturday, the Ferrari that emerged victorious after a classic version of motorsport's supreme endurance test.
Porsche's pole-sitting No 6 car narrowly missed a podium place in fourth ahead of Toyota's No 8 car, with just over a minute covering the first five.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye hosts Eid milan reception41 minutes ago
-
Unlimited donations boost UK parties' election war chests2 hours ago
-
Andy Murray named for fifth Olympics4 hours ago
-
Afghan Taliban govt says to attend next round of UN talks in Doha4 hours ago
-
Israel announces daily Gaza 'pause' for aid deliveries4 hours ago
-
Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Azha5 hours ago
-
De Minaur beats Korda to win 's-Hertogenbosch title5 hours ago
-
PM, President Erdogan reaffirm to further cement bilateral ties between Pakistan, Turkiye6 hours ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results6 hours ago
-
Minister directs plan for early dispose of animal waste to ensure cleanliness on Eid6 hours ago
-
Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit6 hours ago
-
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries6 hours ago