Ferrari win second successive Le Mans 24 Hours race

Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Ferrari won a wild and wet 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday.

Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag after a vintage and gruelling race, the Dane sharing driving duties in the Italian constructor's No 50 car with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina.

Toyota's No 7 car took second with Ferrari's No 51 car, which triumphed last year, completing the podium.

Twenty-four long hours, 311 laps and 4,238 kilometres after French football great Zinedine Zidane had sent the 62 car-grid on its way on Saturday, the Ferrari that emerged victorious after a classic version of motorsport's supreme endurance test.

Porsche's pole-sitting No 6 car narrowly missed a podium place in fourth ahead of Toyota's No 8 car, with just over a minute covering the first five.