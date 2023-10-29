Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Charles Leclerc secured pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz as Ferrari locked out the front row of the grid in Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix.

The Monegasque clocked a best lap of one minute, 17.166 seconds to beat the Spaniard by 0.067 of a second, leaving newly crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.

After dominating all three practice sessions, it was a surprise to see the 26-year-old Dutchman unable to stay on top as Ferrari found a surge of additional pace in the final Q3 section of qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo was fourth for Alpha Tauri ahead of local hero Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

George Russell was eighth in the second Mercedes ahead of the Alfa Romeo pair of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.