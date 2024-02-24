Ferrari's Leclerc Tops Times As F1 Testing Ends
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Sakhir, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time as Formula One's winter testing ended Friday on the same Sakhir circuit which will stage the season opener next week but he admitted world champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull have "a good head start".
Leclerc was 0.046sec ahead of George Russell's Mercedes while China's Zhou Guanyu was a surprise third fastest in a Sauber.
Verstappen, the overwhelming favourite to make it four titles in a row in 2024, was only fourth fastest with Japan's Yuki Tsunoda of Racing Bulls rounding out the top five.
However, Verstappen opted to drive on softer tyres, therefore making him relatively slower on the day.
The new F1 season starts in Bahrain on March 2 and will feature a record 24 races.
"Everything we expected from this car, we got it on the track, so that's a good thing," said Leclerc, the day after teammate Carlos Sainz had also put a Ferrari on top of the charts.
Over the three days of testing Sainz, who will lose his seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season, was the only driver to dip below 1min 30sec.
"I think I can say that we are off to a good start, if only by looking at our own performances," said Ferrari team chief Frederic Vasseur.
Leclerc was not getting too carried away with Ferrari's chances of unseating Red Bull.
"For the moment, Red Bull still has a good head start," he said.
Mercedes arrived in Bahrain with a 2024 car which is "very different" from its predecessor.
Hamilton, however, urged caution over a title charge in his final season with the team.
"We know we've got work to do and we're not yet where we want to be," he admitted.
"We knew that would be the case coming into the test though. We've got a great platform to build on. We'll go away and work hard over the next couple of days to go through all the data from the test.
"I'm really excited for the start of the season next week and we'll be heading into it in good shape."
Testing times on Friday:
1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1min 30.322sec (74 laps), 2. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at +0.046 (67), 3. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) +0.325 (85), 4. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) +0.433 (66), 5. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls) +0.453 (53), 6. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) +0.662 (121), 7. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) +0.708 (91), 8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) +0.837 (75), 9. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) +0.925 (71), 10. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) +1.161 (53), 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) +1.364 (89), 12. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) +1.677 (49), 13. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) +1.716 (46), 14. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) +1.786 (20), 15. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) +1.827 (47), 16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) +2.731 (80), 17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) +2.757 (55), 18. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) +3.206 (28), 19. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Racing Bulls) +6.693 (70)
Recent Stories
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
More Stories From World
-
Guinea's junta lifts internet curbs6 minutes ago
-
'Out of power' Swiatek stunned by Kalinskaya in Dubai6 minutes ago
-
Bosch to cut 3,500 jobs in home appliances unit7 minutes ago
-
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed as Moscow blasts 'discrimination'16 minutes ago
-
American lunar lander 'alive and well,' images expected soon16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open results17 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open results - collated17 minutes ago
-
Tractors roll into Paris as farmers up pressure on Macron26 minutes ago
-
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks3 hours ago
-
West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian3 hours ago
-
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas4 hours ago
-
4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia4 hours ago