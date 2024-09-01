Open Menu

Ferrari's Leclerc Wins Italian Grand Prix As Verstappen Falters Again

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Monza, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to delight Ferrari's massed ranks of fans as Lando Norris again chipped away at struggling champion Max Verstappen's lead in the Formula One drivers' standings.

Monegasque Leclerc claimed victory at Monza for the second time after winning in 2019, holding off McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Norris in a thrilling race in which Verstappen finished nearly 38 seconds off the pace in sixth.

Huge roars engulfed the stands as Leclerc took the chequered flag after holding out on a set of hard tyres he had changed in his one and only pit stop on the 16th lap.

All of his major rivals, apart from teammate Carlos Sainz who ended up finishing fourth, pitted twice and McLaren were hoping that the Ferrari pair would do the same.

But instead Leclerc managed to keep his tyres in good enough condition to stay ahead and in the end finish the race comfortably in front of Piastri, who had taken the race lead early on after a daring overtake manoeuvre on Norris.

Briton Norris -- who clocked the fastest lap right at the end -- will be disappointed by his finish after starting on pole but he managed to chop Verstappen's championship lead to 62 points with eight races remaining as his Dutch rival's barren run continued.

Verstappen has now failed to win any of the last six GPs after claiming the honours in seven of the first 10, and his and Red Bull's dominance of F1 looks increasingly in question.

A fourth straight world title looked a near certainty when Verstappen won in Spain back in June, but since then he has only finished on the podium twice.

