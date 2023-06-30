Open Menu

Ferris Wheel Collapse In Northern Iran Leaves 11 People Injured - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) A Ferris wheel has fallen in an amusement park in the northern Iranian city of Qazvin, leaving 6 children and 5 adults injured, Hossein Rajabi, the general and revolutionary prosecutor of Qazvin, said on Friday.

"The relevant authorities have issued an order for a preliminary investigation into the accident at the Dalfak Amusement Park and the fall of the children's Ferris wheel, which left 6 children and 5 adults injured," Rajabi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. (19:30 GMT) on Thursday due to a technical malfunction of the Ferris wheel, the news agency reported.

