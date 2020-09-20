Ferry Ran Aground in Finland Had 11 Russians on Board, None of Them Injured - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) A total of 11 Russian citizens were aboard passenger ferry Amorella that ran aground on Sunday off Finland's Aland Islands, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Finland, Marina Shkurenko, told Sputnik.

The ferry, owned by Viking Line company, ran aground near the islands earlier in the day with 207 passengers and 74 crew members aboard. All people were evacuated from the vessel, and no one was wounded.

"There were 11 Russian citizens on board, none of them were injured. The Russian Consulate in the Aland Islands and the Russian Embassy in Finland have provided assistance and are keeping the situation under control. All Russians were transferred to a hotel in Mariehamn," Shkurenko said.