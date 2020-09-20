UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ferry Ran Aground In Finland Had 11 Russians On Board, None Of Them Injured - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ferry Ran Aground in Finland Had 11 Russians on Board, None of Them Injured - Embassy

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) A total of 11 Russian citizens were aboard passenger ferry Amorella that ran aground on Sunday off Finland's Aland Islands, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Finland, Marina Shkurenko, told Sputnik.

The ferry, owned by Viking Line company, ran aground near the islands earlier in the day with 207 passengers and 74 crew members aboard. All people were evacuated from the vessel, and no one was wounded.

"There were 11 Russian citizens on board, none of them were injured. The Russian Consulate in the Aland Islands and the Russian Embassy in Finland have provided assistance and are keeping the situation under control. All Russians were transferred to a hotel in Mariehamn," Shkurenko said.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Hotel Company Mariehamn Finland Sunday All From

Recent Stories

FAHR issues instruction manual on exposure to peop ..

16 minutes ago

ADU launches ‘For Sudan’ initiative in collabo ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 674 new COVID-19 cases, 761 recoveri ..

46 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah set to resume activities with ..

1 hour ago

ERC provides additional humanitarian aid in severa ..

2 hours ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in vir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.