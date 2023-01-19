(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Ferry services between the UK port of Dover and the French port of Calais were suspended on Thursday amid a nationwide strike against pension reform in France, the British port said.

"Due to national industrial action in France, services to and from Calais will be suspended from 7am (07:00 GMT) Thursday 19th January," the port of Dover said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that Calais sailings are expected to resume from Dover at approximately 2 p.

m. local time.

The port remains open and services to France's Dunkirk port continue to operate as usual, the statement read. At the same time, the port warned that the local road network may be overloaded.

On Thursday, a nationwide strike over a contentious pension reform is taking place in France, with up to 750,000 people expected to take part in the protests.