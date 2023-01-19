UrduPoint.com

Ferry Services Between UK's Dover, France's Calais Suspended Amid Strike In France - Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Ferry Services Between UK's Dover, France's Calais Suspended Amid Strike in France - Port

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Ferry services between the UK port of Dover and the French port of Calais were suspended on Thursday amid a nationwide strike against pension reform in France, the British port said.

"Due to national industrial action in France, services to and from Calais will be suspended from 7am (07:00 GMT) Thursday 19th January," the port of Dover said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that Calais sailings are expected to resume from Dover at approximately 2 p.

m. local time.

The port remains open and services to France's Dunkirk port continue to operate as usual, the statement read. At the same time, the port warned that the local road network may be overloaded.

On Thursday, a nationwide strike over a contentious pension reform is taking place in France, with up to 750,000 people expected to take part in the protests.

Related Topics

Twitter France Road Calais Same Dover United Kingdom January May From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

6 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

57 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

58 minutes ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

1 hour ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.