MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) A car ferry with 300 people on board caught fire off the coast of Sweden, rescue mission is ongoing, the Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing a representative of Sweden's maritime administration.

"There is a fire on the car deck," Swedish Maritime Administration spokesman Jonas Franzen told the news agency.

The vessel in question is Stena Scandica, which was located off the coast of the Swedish island of Gotska Sandon.

According to another maritime official, the fire is under control. Currently there is no information about the victims, the cause of the fire is unknown.