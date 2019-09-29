(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A ferry with at least 55 people on board disappeared from the radars off the eastern coast of Yemen, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the ferry was en route from the Yemeni port of Mahrah to the island of Socotra.

"We made necessary communications with the Saudi-led coalition after receiving the information about the ferry that went missing and a search and rescue operation was launched," an official was quoted as saying.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.