UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ferry With 55 People On Board Disappears From Radars Off Yemen's Eastern Coast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:00 AM

Ferry With 55 People on Board Disappears From Radars Off Yemen's Eastern Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A ferry with at least 55 people on board disappeared from the radars off the eastern coast of Yemen, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the ferry was en route from the Yemeni port of Mahrah to the island of Socotra.

"We made necessary communications with the Saudi-led coalition after receiving the information about the ferry that went missing and a search and rescue operation was launched," an official was quoted as saying.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Yemen March Sunday 2015 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

4 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

6 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

6 hours ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister highlights problems of Kashmiri peo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.