Fertilizer Plant in North Carolina Burns for Fourth Day - Fire Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Weaver Fertilizer Plant in North Carolina which caught fire on Monday is still on fire, Winston-Salem city authorities said on Thursday.

"The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection (FCEAP) is continuing to monitor the fire which started Monday evening at the fertilizer facility located in the 4400 block of North Cherry Street in northern Winston-Salem. A smoke plume from the fire will continue to impact local air quality until the fire is extinguished," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest University canceled classes for the rest of the week.

"We received additional information from students and families regarding the scope and degree of challenges faced by those displaced.

This understanding has informed a decision by academic leadership to cancel classes on the Reynolda Campus, Wake Downtown and Brookstown for the remainder of the week - Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4. Classes at Wake Forest's other locations will continue to operate normally," the university said.

The authorities said on Tuesday that the evacuation area has almost 6,500 residents or 2,497 households. The evacuation is necessary since the fumes from the fire are hazardous, the authorities warned, adding that there is the potential of a huge ammonia nitrate explosion.