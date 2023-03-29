(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), designated terrorist by Turkey, is plotting provocations aimed at creating chaos and challenging the results of the country's May 14 general election, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the security forces.

The Turkish government accuses Gulen of being responsible for a 2016 coup attempt. More than 80,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and some 150,000 civil servants and military personnel have been dismissed or suspended from their jobs since the revolt over suspected links to FETO. Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, has denied the charges and condemned the coup attempt.

FETO is working on two separate plans for the May 14 election, the sources said. The organization will reportedly try to rig votes for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). If it fails, FETO wants to create a chaotic environment and start a debate aimed at challenging the election results, the report said.

The FETO leader had earlier ordered the organization's members in Turkey not to travel abroad in light of the upcoming election, the sources added.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the opposition alliance, will be the main opponent of incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Opinion polls do not currently show a clear winner, and the elections are likely to be the most challenging for the ruling party and Erdogan due to the February earthquakes that killed at least 50,000 people and caused significant material damage. The opposition blames the Turkish leader for corruption in the construction industry, which led to the collapse of new buildings in quake-hit areas, and for the slow response to the natural disaster.