Feuding Lebanon Factions To Unveil PM Picks Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:29 PM

Lebanon is to begin parliamentary consultations on the choice of a new prime minister Monday, some three weeks after the government resigned over a deadly Beirut blast, the president's office said Friday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon is to begin parliamentary consultations on the choice of a new prime minister Monday, some three weeks after the government resigned over a deadly Beirut blast, the president's office said Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to land in Lebanon the same day to hammer home the message of the need for change which he made on his last trip to the country on August 6, two days after the explosion that killed more than 180 people and disfigured the heart of the capital.

Representatives of the country's parliamentary blocs and independent lawmakers are to head to the presidential palace from Monday morning to announce who they would like to head a new government.

No consensus has been reached so far on a candidate, and former prime minister Saad Hariri said this week he had no intention of returning to the post.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Thursday that Lebanon risked "disappearing" as a country if serious reforms were not undertaken.

The explosion of a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertliser in the port of Beirut on August 4 also injured thousands of people and left tens of thousands more homeless, piling on new misery after months of economic crisis and coronavirus pandemic.

