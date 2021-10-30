UrduPoint.com

Few Foreign Diplomats Lack QR Codes In Russia, Cases Under Review - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Only a few foreign diplomats, who vaccinated with uncertified shots, failed to get a QR code in Russia, but all of these situations are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Recent media reports suggested that foreign diplomats who were vaccinated with shots that are not certified in Russia failed to obtain QR codes that are needed to access some public places, despite sending a request to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russian diplomats abroad have faced similar issues, the ministry has noted.

The ministry and the government of Moscow are running a long-term program that gives all diplomats access to Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the ministry said.

"All participants in this program receive certificates that can be then converted into a QR code," the ministry said, adding that Russians employed by foreign diplomatic missions had access to Russian vaccines.

"As for the rather small group of foreign diplomats who received a shot of vaccines that are not certified in Russia, their QR code requests are being considered separately. The work on this is ongoing," the ministry said.

