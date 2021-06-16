Few Journalists Able to Attend Putin-Biden Face-to-Face Meeting in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Only a handful of journalists were able to attend the face-to-face meeting of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday.

A cluster of journalists were jostling by at the entrance to the meeting venue in what seemed like a quarter of an hour before a few journalists from the US and the Russian sides were allowed inside.

All eyes are on Geneva's Villa La Grange where Putin and Biden will meet face-to-face for the first time in Biden's presidency, with high expectations that the two world leaders will reach common ground on a number of issues of global importance, and ease tensions in bilateral relations.