Few Russian Students Returned Home From US Amid COVID-19 - Educational Consultant Company

Not very many Russian students in the United States have returned to their home country amid the coronavirus pandemic, believing that the virus could not be avoided anyway, Olga Kuzina, a representative of Moscow-based STAR Academy, which organizes education and exchange programs abroad, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Not very many Russian students in the United States have returned to their home country amid the coronavirus pandemic, believing that the virus could not be avoided anyway, Olga Kuzina, a representative of Moscow-based STAR academy, which organizes education and exchange programs abroad, told Sputnik in an interview.

"In our experience, only a few students from the United States have returned, on the logic that the virus is spreading in all countries, so they cannot avoid it even if they get back to Russia. Students remained at university dorms and were offered online classes. Notably, these are not just tasks that a student performs independently, but full-fledged online classes that are held on the most modern platforms, where you can 'raise your hand' online and ask a question, participate in group tasks and not lose contact with classmates, wherever they are," Kuzina, the head of Higher Education Department at the company, said.

According to her, remote learning is convenient for students in the United States, as the country is a recognized leader both in offline and online education.

Kuzina noted that there were cases in which Russian students urgently returned to a country where they were studying right before the closure of borders driven by the assumption that the earlier the outbreak started the earlier it would be over.

"For example, a student returned to Russia from the Czech Republic for a week during vacations in March, and the last day before the Czech borders were shut down urgently returned to Prague. The motive was the same � in the Czech Republic, the epidemic started earlier, which means that it will end sooner. And so it is happening � Prague is gradually returning to life," she said.

Over 640,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States so far. The country has also registered a record-high number of fatalities, amounting to 31,002.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.