Few Thousand Foreign Troops Still in Afghanistan, Will Hopefully Leave by April - Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Only few thousand foreign troops remain in Afghanistan, and the Taliban movement hopes they will leave the country by April in accordance with the agreement, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said on Friday.

"American forces and the foreign forces are supposed to withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months. So, right now, I think three months are left. Most of the foreign forces already withdrew from Afghanistan. Only few thousand of them are remaining, we hope that they will also ... leave Afghanistan," Stanikzai said at a press conference in Moscow.