UrduPoint.com

Fewer American Workers Applying For Jobless Benefits

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:46 PM

Fewer American workers applying for jobless benefits

The number of US workers filing applications for unemployment benefits continues to trend downward, with another sharp drop last week, according to government data released Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of US workers filing applications for unemployment benefits continues to trend downward, with another sharp drop last week, according to government data released Thursday.

While the early end of special Federal pandemic benefits in many states was expected to impact the data, applications for that type of aid actually rose in the week ended August 7, the Labor Department said.

Initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 last week to 375,000 seasonally adjusted, the third consecutive week of declines, according to the report.

The reopening of the world's largest economy amid widespread Covid-19 vaccinations has led to strong job growth and a steady downward trend in the need for unemployment aid since May.

But economists fear the explosion of infections caused by the Delta variant could lead to more business shutdowns and job losses.

The federal government expanded unemployment benefits during the pandemic, but some states have ended those programs early, arguing that they kept jobless people from returning to work.

But the latest week saw applications for pandemic unemployment assistance meant for freelance workers not usually eligible for state benefits rose by 10,000, without seasonal adjustment, the report said.

Through the week ended July 24, the number of people receiving all types of jobless benefits plunged by more than 919,000 to just over 12 million, compared to nearly 29 million a year earlier, the report said.

"The course of the coronavirus Delta variant will weigh on how quickly labor supply recovers to meet record labor demand," said Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics.

But "assuming there are no widespread lockdown measures, we expect the economy to add more than 7 (million) jobs this year," she said in an analysis.

Related Topics

World Business Job Nancy Oxford Lead May July August All From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MSF warns of looming shutdown in Madagascar

MSF warns of looming shutdown in Madagascar

2 minutes ago
 Russia arrests hypersonics scientist suspected of ..

Russia arrests hypersonics scientist suspected of treason

2 minutes ago
 UAF to plant more than 20,000 saplings during curr ..

UAF to plant more than 20,000 saplings during current season

2 minutes ago
 Towels exports witnessed record increase 31.81 per ..

Towels exports witnessed record increase 31.81 percent

2 minutes ago
 121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

37 minutes ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.