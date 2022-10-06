UrduPoint.com

Fewer Americans Believe Third Major Political Party Needed - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Fewer Americans Believe Third Major Political Party Needed - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Fewer Americans believe a third major political party is necessary, compared to attitudes at the start of 2021, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Dropping from 62% to 56% now, the percentage of Americans who believe both the Republican and Democratic parties are doing that poor of a job is more in line with the average of 55% since Gallup began tracking the trend in 2003.

Gallup noted that the belief that a third major political party was necessary tended to be slightly lower in midterm and presidential election years.

While there has always been a higher percentage of independents than Republicans or Democrats who desire a third party, it has been especially high, near 75%, since September last year.

Related Topics

Election Poor Job Gallup September Democrats From

Recent Stories

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

11 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

14 minutes ago
 realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect U ..

Realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect Union of Quality and Value for ..

16 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of P ..

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

25 minutes ago
 Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.