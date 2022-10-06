Fewer Americans Believe Third Major Political Party Needed - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Fewer Americans believe a third major political party is necessary, compared to attitudes at the start of 2021, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Dropping from 62% to 56% now, the percentage of Americans who believe both the Republican and Democratic parties are doing that poor of a job is more in line with the average of 55% since Gallup began tracking the trend in 2003.

Gallup noted that the belief that a third major political party was necessary tended to be slightly lower in midterm and presidential election years.

While there has always been a higher percentage of independents than Republicans or Democrats who desire a third party, it has been especially high, near 75%, since September last year.