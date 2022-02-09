UrduPoint.com

Fewer Americans Pin Major Blame On Trump For January 6 Riot - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Fewer Americans Pin Major Blame on Trump for January 6 Riot - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) More Americans now say former President Donald Trump bears no responsibility for the havoc caused by his supporters during the Capitol Hill riot, a Pew research poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Last year, in the immediate wake of Jan. 6, about half of US adults (52%) said Donald Trump bore a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters that day. Today, 43% say this," Pew researchers said. "The share of adults who say Trump bears some responsibility has changed little since then, but more Americans now say Trump bears no responsibility for the mayhem caused by his supporters that day (32% today vs. 24% then)."

According to Pew, the survey was conducted January 10-17 before a number of developments found by investigators the January 6 Select Committee was revealed.

The share of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who say he bears a lot of responsibility has declined from 18 percent a year ago to 10 percent today.

Nearly six-in-ten Republicans (57%) currently say he has no responsibility at all for the violence, up from 46 percent shortly after the riot.

Meanwhile, among Democrats and Democratic leaning voters, 70 percent believe Trump bears a lot of responsibility for last year's violence at the Capitol, down from 81 percent a year ago. Sixty-five percent of Republicans say that too much attention has been paid to the riot, 22 percent said it has received the right amount and 12 percent said it has received too little attention. Among Democrats, about half (48 percent) say too little attention has been paid to the events of Jan. 6, while 41 percent believe that the amount of attention has been about right and 11 percent saying they think the riot has received too much attention.

Related Topics

Trump Capitol Hill January Democrats All From Share

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

2 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

2 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

2 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

2 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>