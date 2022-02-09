Fewer Americans Pin Major Blame on Trump for January 6 Riot - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) More Americans now say former President Donald Trump bears no responsibility for the havoc caused by his supporters during the Capitol Hill riot, a Pew research poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Last year, in the immediate wake of Jan. 6, about half of US adults (52%) said Donald Trump bore a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters that day. Today, 43% say this," Pew researchers said. "The share of adults who say Trump bears some responsibility has changed little since then, but more Americans now say Trump bears no responsibility for the mayhem caused by his supporters that day (32% today vs. 24% then)."

According to Pew, the survey was conducted January 10-17 before a number of developments found by investigators the January 6 Select Committee was revealed.

The share of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who say he bears a lot of responsibility has declined from 18 percent a year ago to 10 percent today.

Nearly six-in-ten Republicans (57%) currently say he has no responsibility at all for the violence, up from 46 percent shortly after the riot.

Meanwhile, among Democrats and Democratic leaning voters, 70 percent believe Trump bears a lot of responsibility for last year's violence at the Capitol, down from 81 percent a year ago. Sixty-five percent of Republicans say that too much attention has been paid to the riot, 22 percent said it has received the right amount and 12 percent said it has received too little attention. Among Democrats, about half (48 percent) say too little attention has been paid to the events of Jan. 6, while 41 percent believe that the amount of attention has been about right and 11 percent saying they think the riot has received too much attention.