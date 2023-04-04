Fewer Americans Report Loneliness After Pandemic High - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Fewer American adults across age and income groups report feeling lonely since a pandemic high two years ago, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Seventeen percent of adults reported feeling lonely "a lot of the day yesterday" during a nationwide survey of 5,167 respondents conducted from February 21-28. In comparison, 25% of respondents reported feeling lonely the prior day in a survey conducted in March 2021.

Still, 17% of adults translates into 44 million people.

The latest survey found that adults under age 30 (24%) and adults in households earning less than $24,000 annually (27%) experienced greater levels of daily loneliness than older and higher-income Americans.

It also found that respondents living in big cities (20%) were more likely to report loneliness than those in rural areas (12%). At 20%, residents in New England reported the highest level of loneliness across nine regions, while those in the Mountain region reported the lowest at 14%.