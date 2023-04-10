Fewer Americans See US Energy Situation as 'Very Serious' - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The percentage of US adults who see their country's energy situation as "very serious" has dropped to 34% from 44% a year ago, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The 2022 figure marked a high since 2011, amid a sharp increase in gas prices. March 2022 gas prices were about US 0.80 higher per gallon than last month.

Still, 51% of adults polled from March 1-23 this year describe the situation as "fairly serious," an increase of five percentage points since last year, while 14% say it is "not at all serious."

The decline in perceptions of seriousness was seen across partisan lines, although Republicans, who dropped from 64% to 49%, were more likely to describe the situation as "very serious" than independents (34%) and Democrats (21%).