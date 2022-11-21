Fewer Americans Support Strict Gun Control Laws - Poll

Fewer Americans, although still a majority, support stricter gun laws since the summer, according to a Gallup poll released Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Fewer Americans, although still a majority, support stricter gun laws since the summer, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The poll, conducted from October 3 to October 20, found that 57% of Americans would like stricter US gun laws, specifically regarding the sale of firearms. This is a decrease from 66% in June, following prominent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo in the spring.

Aside from a loss in momentum over time, Gallup also suggested that the drop could reflect an acknowledgment of the Federal gun law that was passed in June in direct response to the Uvalde shooting.

At the same time, the 57% is still higher than the 52% reported a year earlier in October 2021.

The recent poll also found that 32% of Americans support the gun law status quo, and 10% want the laws to be less strict. Views continued to fall along partisan lines, with 86% of Democrats and 27% of Republicans supporting stricter gun laws.