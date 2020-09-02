Fewer People Will Attend US Presidential Debates Amid COVID-19 Restrictions - Organizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US presidential debates organizers said that they will have a considerably smaller in-person audience at the events and need to revise a "town hall" format of one of them to meet coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are to meet at televised debates three times - on September 29, October 15 and 22. The only debate between their running mates, current Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, is scheduled for October 7.

"The size of the audience will be considerably smaller that it has been in the past," a co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) Kenneth Wollack said during an online briefing at The National Press Club.

The commission is yet to decide how to rearrange the town hall session which has an audience 50 or 100 people sitting in bleachers around both candidates and a moderator.

"It's clear that with social distancing and other protocols we are not going be able to do that," another CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf said. "That's fluid. We haven't yet decided."

Because of the pandemic organizers had to change certain debate venues which are now Cleveland, Miami, Nashville and Salt Lake City for the Vice Presidential round. Each debate will run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks. CPD said that to introduce any amendment both candidates should agree on it and submit a joint motion for commission's consideration.