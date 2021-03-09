UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fewer Than 1 In 10 Americans Plan To Abandon Facemasks After COVID-19 Vaccination - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans Plan to Abandon Facemasks After COVID-19 Vaccination - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Just 7 percent of Americans who now abide by Centers for Disease Control recommendations for facemasks during the pandemic plan to stop covering their faces after being vaccinated, an Axios/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.

"People remember the start, but there's no clarity on the finish. Right now there's just murkiness," Ipsos Public Affairs President Cliff Young said in an Axios press release.

With about 60 million Americans having received the first dose of a vaccine and another 30 having completed the two-dose regimen, the CDC has announced that small groups of vaccinated people can now safely meet indoors.

At the same time, the CDC is still attempting to determine whether and to what extent vaccinated individuals can carry the virus and transmit the disease, officials say.

The poll revealed that 81 percent of those surveyed plan to keep wearing masks compared with 7 percent who expect to discard face coverings, the release said.

In addition, 66 percent said they plan to keep social distancing after being vaccinated compared with 13 percent who say they will stop adhering to CDC recommendations to remain at least 6 feet apart from others, it said.

  An 87 percent majority also said they will continue to frequently wash their hands, according to the release.

Related Topics

Young Same From Million

Recent Stories

GWU has effectively managed Emirati womenâ€™s empo ..

3 minutes ago

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

33 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.