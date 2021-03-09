Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans Plan to Abandon Facemasks After COVID-19 Vaccination - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Just 7 percent of Americans who now abide by Centers for Disease Control recommendations for facemasks during the pandemic plan to stop covering their faces after being vaccinated, an Axios/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.

"People remember the start, but there's no clarity on the finish. Right now there's just murkiness," Ipsos Public Affairs President Cliff Young said in an Axios press release.

With about 60 million Americans having received the first dose of a vaccine and another 30 having completed the two-dose regimen, the CDC has announced that small groups of vaccinated people can now safely meet indoors.

At the same time, the CDC is still attempting to determine whether and to what extent vaccinated individuals can carry the virus and transmit the disease, officials say.

The poll revealed that 81 percent of those surveyed plan to keep wearing masks compared with 7 percent who expect to discard face coverings, the release said.

In addition, 66 percent said they plan to keep social distancing after being vaccinated compared with 13 percent who say they will stop adhering to CDC recommendations to remain at least 6 feet apart from others, it said.

An 87 percent majority also said they will continue to frequently wash their hands, according to the release.