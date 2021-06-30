Fewer Than 1 in 5 Americans Back Calls to Cut Police Funding - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US nationwide movement to defund police departments amid an outcry over officer killings of unarmed African American suspects has support from just 18 percent of US voters, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday.

"[Fifty-two percent] of Likely U.S. Voters believe America needs to spend more on police, while only 18% think the country should spend less on police. Twenty-three percent (23%) say the current amount of funding for police is about right," a press release explaining the poll said.

The survey also sought voters' opinions of recent remarks by Republican leaders in the House warning that decisions by some jurisdictions to defund their police forces have had a devastating effect on American communities. Nearly two-thirds (66 percent) agree with the statement, 24 percent disagree and 11 percent are unsure, the poll found.

In a breakdown of political affiliation, 72 percent of Republicans say America needs to spend more on police as do 38 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party, the release added.

Even among Democrats, however, only 29 percent think authorities need to spend less on police, a belief shared by 10 percent of Republicans and 13 percent of unaffiliated voters, according to the release.

The survey was conducted between June 24 and 27 among 775 likely US voters and comes with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

Cuts in law enforcement budgets amid an outcry over the deaths of unarmed African-Americans have led to a spike in murders and other violent crimes in US cities, according to critics of the US movement characterized by the slogan: "Defund the Police."

However, the Biden administration lately has sought to blame rising crime on Republicans for refusing to back social programs included in Democratic budget proposals.

City police departments have also reported a surge in officer resignations and retirements in 2020 and thus far in 2021.