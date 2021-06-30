UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fewer Than 1 In 5 Americans Back Calls To Cut Police Funding - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Fewer Than 1 in 5 Americans Back Calls to Cut Police Funding - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US nationwide movement to defund police departments amid an outcry over officer killings of unarmed African American suspects has support from just 18 percent of US voters, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday.

"[Fifty-two percent] of Likely U.S. Voters believe America needs to spend more on police, while only 18% think the country should spend less on police. Twenty-three percent (23%) say the current amount of funding for police is about right," a press release explaining the poll said.

The survey also sought voters' opinions of recent remarks by Republican leaders in the House warning that decisions by some jurisdictions to defund their police forces have had a devastating effect on American communities. Nearly two-thirds (66 percent) agree with the statement, 24 percent disagree and 11 percent are unsure, the poll found.

In a breakdown of political affiliation, 72 percent of Republicans say America needs to spend more on police as do 38 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party, the release added.

Even among Democrats, however, only 29 percent think authorities need to spend less on police, a belief shared by 10 percent of Republicans and 13 percent of unaffiliated voters, according to the release.

The survey was conducted between June 24 and 27 among 775 likely US voters and comes with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

Cuts in law enforcement budgets amid an outcry over the deaths of unarmed African-Americans have led to a spike in murders and other violent crimes in US cities, according to critics of the US movement characterized by the slogan: "Defund the Police."

However, the Biden administration lately has sought to blame rising crime on Republicans for refusing to back social programs included in Democratic budget proposals.

City police departments have also reported a surge in officer resignations and retirements in 2020 and thus far in 2021.

Related Topics

Police Budget June Democrats 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

51 minutes ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

3 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

1 hour ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

1 hour ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.