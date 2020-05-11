UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fewer Than 1,000 Virus Patients In Intensive Care In Italy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

Fewer than 1,000 virus patients in intensive care in Italy

Italy on Monday reported fewer than 1,000 people in intensive care treatment for the novel coronavirus for the first time since March 10 when the country went into confinement, the civil protection agency said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Italy on Monday reported fewer than 1,000 people in intensive care treatment for the novel coronavirus for the first time since March 10 when the country went into confinement, the civil protection agency said.

The number of daily deaths rose slightly to 179 from the last report of 165, but was still the third consecutive day below 200 fatalities, it said.

On April 3 the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU units throughout the country peaked at 4,068.

At that time Italy was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak and the hospital system in the north of the country, the worst-hit region, was on the point of breaking down.

Italy has now registered 30,739 virus-related deaths -- the third highest toll behind the United States and Britain -- from a total of 219,814 cases.

The government eased the virus lockdown restrictions slightly on May 4 but a larger-scale reopening is set for next week when museums, shops, cultural sites, churches and libraries will reopen.

Bars and restaurants will reopen from June 1, along with hair and beauty salons.

The authorities continue to tell people to remain careful in order to avoid a second wave of the virus.

"There are too many people outdoors, and unfortunately too many without masks or who aren't respecting social distancing," Roberto Cauda, head of the infectious diseases department at Rome's Gemeli hospital, told state broadcaster Rai3.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in an interview with the Corriere della Sera paper on Sunday, said that "we won't have to stay on our balconies this summer, and the beauty of Italy won't be quarantined off."However he said that summer holidays will be different this year, with some rules still in place and prudence required.

Related Topics

Holidays Rome Italy United States March April May June Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

30 minutes ago

Commissioner for strict action against small trade ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to succeed in controlling coronavirus if peop ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports reveal extensive efforts to com ..

1 hour ago

Some Countries Failed to Increase Public Health Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Predicts US Jobless Rat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.