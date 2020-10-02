UrduPoint.com
Fewer Than 40% Of Canadians Would Immediately Take Coronavirus Vaccine - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:49 PM

Less than two out of five Canadians say they would immediately get immunized against the novel coronavirus when a vaccine becomes available, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Less than two out of five Canadians say they would immediately get immunized against the novel coronavirus when a vaccine becomes available, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Friday.

"New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds fewer than half of Canadians (39 percent) say they'd seek to be vaccinated as soon as one was widely available. Just as many say they'd be willing to take a vaccine, but would want to wait first (38 percent), while the rest are split between taking a solid anti-vaccination stance (16 percent) and indecision (7 percent)," the Angus Reid Institute said.

The number of Canadians willing to take a vaccine has dropped by 7 percent since July, the Angus Read Institute noted.

The hesitancy grew across the political spectrum with most of those opting to wait or entirely foregoing vaccination citing potential negative side effects as a concern, it said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 161,000 with 9,300 virus-related deaths reported, government data revealed on Friday.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada is in the so-called "second wave" of the novel coronavirus pandemic, although the claim has been disputed by some in the medical community, including Alberta's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

