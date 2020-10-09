UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fewer Than Half Of Canadians Say They Feel More Secure After Seeing Police Officer - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Fewer Than Half of Canadians Say They Feel More Secure After Seeing Police Officer - Poll

Fewer than half of Canadians say they feel more secure after seeing a police officer, an new Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Fewer than half of Canadians say they feel more secure after seeing a police officer, an new Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Friday.

"Overall, fewer than half of the population says they feel more secure when they see a police officer. For one-in-five (17 percent) seeing an officer in public generates unease," the Angus Reid report on the poll results said.

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, the number of those who feel less secure in the presence of police outnumbers those who feel safer by 6 percent and is nearly identical to those between the ages of 25 and 34 who fell the same, the report said.

Among young people of indigenous and visible minority background, the percentage of those who feel less safe is even higher.

According to the poll, 66 percent of Canadians have had at least one direct encounter with police in the past five years.

Canadians generally fall into one of four types of attitudes toward law enforcement: those who vocally support the police, those who are silently supportive, those weary of law enforcement and those who wish to defund the police, according to the report. The share of each of the groups is almost equal.

The report also found that three-quarters of Canadians view police in their neighborhood favorably.

Related Topics

Police Minority Young Same Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

41 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

1 hour ago

National Assembly body for formulating boating, fi ..

2 minutes ago

Polo final on Sunday

2 minutes ago

French frog farmers jump to meet restaurant demand ..

2 minutes ago

Federal ministers meet Chief Minister Buzdar, disc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.