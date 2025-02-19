Feyenoord reach Champions League last 16 as Hernandez lets down AC Milan

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Feyenoord reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after taking advantage of Theo Hernandez's damaging sending off to draw 1-1 at AC Milan and go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Julian Carranza thumped home the winning header in the 73rd minute at a frigid San Siro, sending around 5,000 away fans wild at the same ground where Feyenoord won the old European Cup in 1970.

Argentine attacker Carranza, who told reporters he was too sick with fever to start the match, cancelled out Santiago Gimenez's first-minute opener for the seven-time European champions Milan and sent the Dutch through to meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the next round.

The only sour note for Feyenoord was right-back Givairo Read being sent off after the final whistle as tempers flared on the touchline between both sets of players.

"The 25 minutes that I played, or 30, I was not feeling great and I think everyone could see it, because after every single sprint there was coughing," said Carranza.

"It's the most important goal I've ever scored so I'm really happy for that."

Carranza struck for Feyenoord shortly after coming on as substitute as the away side pushed to reach the next round following Hernandez's red card five minutes after half-time.

Already on a booking for a needless foul on Anis Hadj-Moussa just before half-time, Hernandez was ruled by referee Szymon Marciniak to have dived in the penalty box when under pressure from Read.