Feyenoord Reach Champions League Last 16 As Hernandez Lets Down AC Milan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Feyenoord reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after taking advantage of Theo Hernandez's damaging sending off to draw 1-1 at AC Milan and go through 2-1 on aggregate.
Julian Carranza thumped home the winning header in the 73rd minute at a frigid San Siro, sending around 5,000 away fans wild at the same ground where Feyenoord won the old European Cup in 1970.
Argentine attacker Carranza, who told reporters he was too sick with fever to start the match, cancelled out Santiago Gimenez's first-minute opener for the seven-time European champions Milan and sent the Dutch through to meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the next round.
The only sour note for Feyenoord was right-back Givairo Read being sent off after the final whistle as tempers flared on the touchline between both sets of players.
"The 25 minutes that I played, or 30, I was not feeling great and I think everyone could see it, because after every single sprint there was coughing," said Carranza.
"It's the most important goal I've ever scored so I'm really happy for that."
Carranza struck for Feyenoord shortly after coming on as substitute as the away side pushed to reach the next round following Hernandez's red card five minutes after half-time.
Already on a booking for a needless foul on Anis Hadj-Moussa just before half-time, Hernandez was ruled by referee Szymon Marciniak to have dived in the penalty box when under pressure from Read.
Recent Stories
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
More Stories From World
-
Feyenoord reach Champions League last 16 as Hernandez lets down AC Milan6 minutes ago
-
Philips losses worse than expected in 20246 minutes ago
-
Argentine appeals court throws out rape case against French rugby players26 minutes ago
-
Rangers to euthanise 90 dolphins stranded on remote Australian beach36 minutes ago
-
More fireworks expected in emotional USA-Canada hockey rematch36 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers confirm Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary46 minutes ago
-
Club Brugge dump Atalanta out of Champions League56 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated56 minutes ago
-
Trump bashes Zelensky, 'confident' on Ukraine deal56 minutes ago
-
Bayern score late to see off Celtic in Champions League1 hour ago
-
Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup plot1 hour ago
-
Bayern score late to see off Celtic in Champions League2 hours ago