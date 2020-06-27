(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin was elected Saturday as Ireland's new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar as the country's Taoiseach during a special sitting of the Dail parliament

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin was elected Saturday as Ireland's new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar as the country's Taoiseach during a special sitting of the Dail parliament.

Martin's election follows months of negotiations between his party, Fine Gael and the Green Party, to reach an agreement following elections in February, before the onset of the coronavirus crisis.