Fiat Chrysler says loses billion euros in second quarter

Italian-American car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler on Friday posted second quarter losses of 1.04 billion euros ($1.23 billion) thanks to the collapse of the global economy caused by the COVID-19 epidemic

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Italian-American car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler on Friday posted second quarter losses of 1.04 billion Euros ($1.23 billion) thanks to the collapse of the global economy caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The result is nevertheless better than expected, after analysts predicted losses of two billion euros, according to Facset Estimates.