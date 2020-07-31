UrduPoint.com
Fiat Chrysler Says Loses Billion Euros In Second Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Italian-American car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler on Friday posted second quarter losses of 1.04 billion Euros ($1.23 billion) thanks to the collapse of the global economy caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The result is nevertheless better than expected, after analysts predicted losses of two billion euros, according to Facset Estimates.

More Stories From World

