Fiat heir Lapo Elkann recovering after major car crash

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Lapo Elkann, one of the heirs of Italy 's Agnelli family which founded augo giant Fiat , said Friday he was recovering in Switzerland following a serious car accident in Jerusalem

The 42-year-old grandson of legendary former Fiat boss and jet setter Gianni Agnelli told Corriere della Sera newspaper that the crash occurred about 10 days ago when he was returning from the Western Wall.

He suffered multiple fractures and pulmonary lesions and underwent several operations.

Elkann said he could not remember how the crash happened as he lost consciousness but only that he was behind the wheel.