Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Turkish Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and providing humanitarian aid to Syria during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, the issues of the Istanbul 'grain deal' and humanitarian aid for Syria were touched upon," the ministry said.