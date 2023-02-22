UrduPoint.com

FIDE Authorizes Transition of Russian Chess Federation to Asia - CFR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has authorized the transition of the Chess Federation of Russia (CFR) to Asia, with the step to be finalized at the Continental Assembly of the Asian Chess Federation (ACF) on February 28, the CFR announced on Wednesday.

"On having looked into the legal aspect of the CFR becoming part of the ACF Federation, the FIDE Constitutional Commission found no violations in such a transition and issued its recommendations. In line with these recommendations, the FIDE Council was to decide on CFR's transition from the ECU into the ACF.

This decision was adopted by the FIDE Council on February 21, 2023," the CFR said in a statement.

The Continental Assembly of the ACF will take place in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to March 3. The Russian delegation will be led by CFR President Andrey Filatov.

In March 2022, FIDE allowed chess players from Russia and Belarus to compete in international tournaments under neutral status.

Currently, the ACF consists of chess federations from 54 countries, including China and India.

