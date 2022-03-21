FIDE Disqualifies Russian Grandmaster for 6 Months for Supporting Operation in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Monday a six-month ban on Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from international competitions for supporting the Russian special military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Monday a six-month ban on Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from international competitions for supporting the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 27, Crimea-born Karjakin posted on Twitter a statement in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch the operation. He will now be unable to participate in the FIDE Candidates Tournament, which will run from June 16 to July 7.

"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," FIDE said in a statement.

Karjakin told Sputnik that the ban did not come as a surprise to him.

"It was an expected decision, but that did not make it less insulting because I was treated in a piggish manner," he said, adding that "apart from the fact that it is very ugly, it is totally against the spirit of sportsmanship."

The FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission also reviewed the case of another Russian chess grandmaster Sergei Shipov, who criticized the chess federation for being politicized and stripping Russia of hosting the 2022 World Chess Olympiad. Shipov was found not guilty of ethical violations.

Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine on February 24, in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.