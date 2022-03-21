UrduPoint.com

FIDE Disqualifies Russian Grandmaster For 6 Months For Supporting Operation In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 10:46 PM

FIDE Disqualifies Russian Grandmaster for 6 Months for Supporting Operation in Ukraine

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Monday a six-month ban on Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from international competitions for supporting the Russian special military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Monday a six-month ban on Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from international competitions for supporting the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 27, Crimea-born Karjakin posted on Twitter a statement in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch the operation. He will now be unable to participate in the FIDE Candidates Tournament, which will run from June 16 to July 7.

"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," FIDE said in a statement.

Karjakin told Sputnik that the ban did not come as a surprise to him.

"It was an expected decision, but that did not make it less insulting because I was treated in a piggish manner," he said, adding that "apart from the fact that it is very ugly, it is totally against the spirit of sportsmanship."

The FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission also reviewed the case of another Russian chess grandmaster Sergei Shipov, who criticized the chess federation for being politicized and stripping Russia of hosting the 2022 World Chess Olympiad. Shipov was found not guilty of ethical violations.

Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine on February 24, in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk February March June July From

Recent Stories

SU organizes World Poetry Day

SU organizes World Poetry Day

2 minutes ago
 UN Expresses Condolences to China After Airplane C ..

UN Expresses Condolences to China After Airplane Carsh - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Religious affairs secy attends conference on Hajj, ..

Religious affairs secy attends conference on Hajj, Umrah Services in Jeddah

2 minutes ago
 IRC launches reproductive health initiative covers ..

IRC launches reproductive health initiative covers women issues in KP

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi deputy PM, Nigerian state minister arrive in ..

Iraqi deputy PM, Nigerian state minister arrive in Islamabad for OIC-CFM moot

12 minutes ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders pro ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>