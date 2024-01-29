Fierce Battles In Gaza After Jordan Attack Kills 3 US Troops
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deadly fighting and air strikes rocked besieged Gaza on Monday, a day after an attack that killed three US troops in Jordan heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.
Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip killed 140 people overnight, including 20 members of one family, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.
Ground forces backed by tanks have focused combat operations on the coastal strip's main southern city of Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas's Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar.
The almost four-month-old war was sparked by the Hamas attack which resulted in about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
Hamas, also seized 250 hostages, of whom Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.
Israel's relentless military offensive has since killed at least 26,422 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
China's Inner Mongolia coal output hit 1.21 bln tonnes in 20238 minutes ago
-
Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths18 minutes ago
-
Diplomats, international journalists invited to Xinjiang's annual political meetings18 minutes ago
-
Philips stops selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes28 minutes ago
-
China, Thailand FM hold annual consultation to strengthen bilateral ties28 minutes ago
-
Former China football head pleads guilty to bribery28 minutes ago
-
Monaco royals rocked by new claims over offshore assets38 minutes ago
-
Philips stops selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes38 minutes ago
-
Myanmar sends representative to ASEAN meet for first time in two years48 minutes ago
-
Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway1 hour ago
-
Massive turnout as over 127,000 in San Francisco vote for Khalistan1 hour ago
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four1 hour ago