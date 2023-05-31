Fierce Fighting Ongoing in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Loses Over 200 Soldiers - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of Avdiivka in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine lost over 200 soldiers here over the past day.

"In the Donetsk direction, the most fierce battles are being fought in the area of the settlement of Avdiivka," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Kiev lost "more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles and a D-30 howitzer" in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.