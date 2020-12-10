Fierce Shooting Reported Near Presidential Palace In Mogadishu
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:30 AM
A fierce shooting is underway in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, with sounds of gunshots and explosions heard in areas near the presidential palace,Somali Guardian reported on Wednesday
No further details have so far been provided.