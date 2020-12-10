UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fierce Shooting Reported Near Presidential Palace In Mogadishu

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Fierce Shooting Reported Near Presidential Palace in Mogadishu

A fierce shooting is underway in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, with sounds of gunshots and explosions heard in areas near the presidential palace,Somali Guardian reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) A fierce shooting is underway in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, with sounds of gunshots and explosions heard in areas near the presidential palace,Somali Guardian reported on Wednesday.

No further details have so far been provided.

Related Topics

Mogadishu

Recent Stories

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

1 minute ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

46 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

46 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

46 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.