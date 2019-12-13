UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fierce Winds Leave 220,000 Homes Without Power In Southern France

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:55 PM

Fierce winds leave 220,000 homes without power in southern France

At least 220,000 homes were without power in southwestern France on Friday after powerful winds swept across Atlantic coastal regions overnight, at times gusting to 140 km/h (85 mph), officials said

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 220,000 homes were without power in southwestern France on Friday after powerful winds swept across Atlantic coastal regions overnight, at times gusting to 140 km/h (85 mph), officials said.

Rescue services said four people had been injured when trees fell on their vehicles during the storms, and traffic was snarled due to trees and other debris on roads and highways.

Grid operator Enedis said at one point during the night some 400,000 homes were without power, after 14 departments were placed on high wind and flooding alerts.

Eight departments, mainly in the Occitanie region closer to the Mediterranean, as well as the island of Corsica were still on alert Friday, according to weather service Meteo France, severely disrupting maritime travel.

Meteo France also warned the winds posed heightened avalanche risks in the Alps over the next 24 hours, in particular in the popular skiing departments of Isere and Savoie.

Although the winds are forecast to ease later Friday, Meteo France said it expected them to intensify again into the weekend.

In the popular surfing towns of Biarritz and Anglet, authorities closed beaches Friday on expectations of dangerous waves during the afternoon high tide.

Related Topics

Injured Weather France Vehicles Traffic Alert Biarritz

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

6 minutes ago

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation c ..

46 minutes ago

Search operations conducted in city Lahore

20 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan declared as the sexi ..

55 minutes ago

Genesis, Justice Initiative Added on List of Forei ..

20 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur pays surprise visit ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.