Fiery Harris Claims Break From Biden In Testy Fox Interview

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A combative Kamala Harris pledged a clean break from Joe Biden's presidency Wednesday in a feisty interview with right-wing Fox news aimed at reaching Republican voters wary of Donald Trump.

Harris clashed with interviewer Bret Baier on hot-button issues including immigration and gender transition surgery, with the Democratic nominee repeatedly asking "may I finish" when the host talked over her answers.

A key moment in the half-hour sit-down came as Harris was being pressed on comments she made last week -- that Republicans have seized on -- when she said she could not think of anything she would have done differently from Biden during his four years in office.

"My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," said Harris, 59, who became her party's nominee after the aging Biden dropped out in July.

Harris said she would bring "fresh and new ideas" and added: "I represent a new generation of leadership."

Biden had said on Tuesday that Harris would "cut her own path" as president.

Harris also launched into a blistering attack on Republican former president Trump, 78, for threatening to use the military against internal enemies.

"He's the one who tends to demean and belittle and diminish the American people. He's the one who talks about an 'enemy within.'"

