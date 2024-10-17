Fiery Harris vows break from Biden in testy Fox interview

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A combative Kamala Harris pledged a clean break from Joe Biden's presidency Wednesday in an interview with right-wing Fox news aimed at reaching Republican voters wary of Donald Trump.

Harris clashed with interviewer Bret Baier on hot-button issues including immigration and gender transition surgery, with the Democratic nominee repeatedly asking "may I finish" when the host talked over her answers.

A key moment in the half-hour sit-down came as Harris was being pressed on comments she made last week -- that Republicans have seized on -- when she said she could not think of anything she would have done differently from Biden during his four years in office.

"My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," said Harris, 59, who became her party's nominee after the aging Biden dropped out in July.